Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.34. 796,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

