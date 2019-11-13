Chris Spurio Sells 9,785 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Chris Spurio sold 9,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $261,748.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CBZ stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $28.13.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CBIZ by 132.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CBIZ by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
