Chris Spurio Sells 9,785 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Chris Spurio sold 9,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $261,748.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CBZ stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CBIZ by 132.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CBIZ by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

