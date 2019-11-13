Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, 138,997 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 332,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Choom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

