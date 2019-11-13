China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 119,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of China Finance Online stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

