Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of CVX opened at $120.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,750 shares of company stock worth $10,236,850. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

