Check Capital Management Inc. CA Boosts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,943 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises 2.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.76% of Hanesbrands worth $42,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

