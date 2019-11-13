Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 403 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.36 and its 200 day moving average is $358.26. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.30.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

