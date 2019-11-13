Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 163 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $3,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,278,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 235,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

