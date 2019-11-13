Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 587.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

UN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. 96,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,088. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

