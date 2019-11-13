Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,333,000 after purchasing an additional 427,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. 348,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,377,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $76.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

