Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 212,845.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,759.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

