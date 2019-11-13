Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,412,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,382,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,299,000 after acquiring an additional 629,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,962,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 131,654 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,445,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,801,000 after acquiring an additional 790,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,400 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88.

