CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.85

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.85 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 8787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Get CGI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 493,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.