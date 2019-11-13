Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,259,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,746,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,282,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,221,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $201.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

