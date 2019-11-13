Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

KO opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.