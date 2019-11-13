Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,732 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,754,868,000 after buying an additional 204,230,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after buying an additional 1,039,713 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 666,790 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $113.42 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

