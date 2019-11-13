Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,245 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.15 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.