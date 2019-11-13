Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $35,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $91.68.

