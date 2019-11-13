Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 9,976 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,446,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

