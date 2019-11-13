Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Steven J. Shapiro Purchases 25,000 Shares

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,182.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.91. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,312,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.