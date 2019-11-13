Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Steven J. Shapiro Purchases 25,000 Shares

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,182.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.91. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,312,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.