Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis Acquires 3,000 Shares

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 3,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $985.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

