Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis Acquires 3,000 Shares

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 3,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $985.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.09.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
