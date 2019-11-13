Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CLRB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 82,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,718. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

