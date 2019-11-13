Celia Baxter Sells 150 Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Stock

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £573 ($748.73).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 385.20 ($5.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50. DS Smith plc has a 12 month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 391.90 ($5.12). The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.49.

SMDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 405 ($5.29).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

