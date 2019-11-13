Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.37

Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.37 and last traded at $116.08, with a volume of 11069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.88.

Separately, Barclays set a $106.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09.

In related news, Director Michael L. Richter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $313,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $1,211,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,333. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $3,957,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

