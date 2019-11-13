CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Receives $1.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 627,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 548,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 353,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 158.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 445,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 2,656,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $268.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

