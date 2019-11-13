Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million.
CPRX stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $522.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
In other news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe purchased 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
