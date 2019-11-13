Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $748,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $382,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,854 shares of company stock valued at $21,753,404. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $270.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.53.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

