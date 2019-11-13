Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $40,215,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 181.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.9% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

