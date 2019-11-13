Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $40,215,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 181.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.9% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of KMX opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16.
In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
