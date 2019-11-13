Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,606 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Orange by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 490,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orange by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orange by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Orange by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Orange by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.