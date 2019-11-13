Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 143,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 65.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at $307,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

