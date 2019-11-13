Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

