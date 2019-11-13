Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,803 Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sculptor Capital Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $62,014.14. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

