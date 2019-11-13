CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Up 1.3%

CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

CASINO GUICHARD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for CASINO GUICHARD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASINO GUICHARD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.