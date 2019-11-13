Caroline Miller Oyler Sells 4,775 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 67.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.