Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch Sells 46,193 Shares

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $7,289,717.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,991,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D Christian Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12.

NYSE:CSL opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 653,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after buying an additional 266,784 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,551,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

