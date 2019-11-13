Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.