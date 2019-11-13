Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Envestnet by 121.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Envestnet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ENV opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Crager sold 72,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $4,158,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,466. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

