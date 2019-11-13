Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 103.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total transaction of $109,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,307 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,403 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.53.

Shares of ORLY opened at $439.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $326.71 and a one year high of $446.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

