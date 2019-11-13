Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 488.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of COF opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Insiders have sold a total of 73,750 shares of company stock worth $7,156,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

