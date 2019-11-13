Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $283.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $284.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

