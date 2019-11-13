Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,733 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,357,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Shares of PEI opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $447.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Leonard I. Korman purchased 30,000 shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,288.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,459 shares in the company, valued at $312,171.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.