Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on EPAM Systems Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPAM Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.30.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.97. 22,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,554. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,371,000 after buying an additional 33,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

