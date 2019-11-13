Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.18 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 867,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,623. Cannae has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNE. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $569,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,082.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard L. Cox bought 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $100,057.95. Insiders purchased 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $945,158 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

