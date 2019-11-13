Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Cannae worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cannae by 142.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,370,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cannae by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 616,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 308,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE CNNE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $569,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,082.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $275,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,699 shares of company stock worth $945,158. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

