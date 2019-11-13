Canaccord Genuity Lowers Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$12.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRON. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.56.

TSE:CRON traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.61. 1,016,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,890. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

