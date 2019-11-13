Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Trading Down 0.8%

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24, 3,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

