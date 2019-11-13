California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,189 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of First Citizens BancShares worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hoppe bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $427.00 per share, with a total value of $34,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter M. Bristow sold 9,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $4,505,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,341 shares of company stock worth $4,888,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $515.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.18 and a 12-month high of $518.92.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.36 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

