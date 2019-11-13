California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,840 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,042,695.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Bonney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,327,480 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.