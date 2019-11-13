California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,361 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 357,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 612,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela bought 3,116 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

