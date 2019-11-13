California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 66,955 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Teradata worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,809,000 after buying an additional 756,478 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Teradata by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,904,000 after buying an additional 504,793 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Teradata by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after buying an additional 402,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Teradata by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 249,042 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

